Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 708,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 454,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after buying an additional 159,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $5,062,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.58 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $5,922.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $5,922.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

