American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.80 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 94.97% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Singular Research raised KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

(Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.