American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $636,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in News by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in News by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in News by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.59.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

