Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,156 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 119,319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 86,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 65,037 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

