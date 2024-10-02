American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,757 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of MiMedx Group worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

