Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $536,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 108.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $593,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

