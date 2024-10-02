Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDB opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.