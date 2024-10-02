Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Squarespace worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after buying an additional 354,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $6,726,282.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,511,354.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $6,726,282.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,511,354.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,689 shares of company stock worth $14,457,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.0 %

SQSP stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -928.20, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

