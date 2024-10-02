3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $548.27 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

