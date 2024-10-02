Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 248,188 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after buying an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,642,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,334,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

