Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

