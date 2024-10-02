Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Olin by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of OLN opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

