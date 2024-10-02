FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $8,759,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $2,707,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

