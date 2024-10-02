Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Trinity Industries worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

