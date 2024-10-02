American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 26,865 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.