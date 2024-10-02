Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 184,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 67,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 134.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

