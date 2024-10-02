Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

