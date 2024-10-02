Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
