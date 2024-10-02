First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,250 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

