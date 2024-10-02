The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.68.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.