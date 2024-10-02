The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.68.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company's stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

