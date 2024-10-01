Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 17,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. 12,614,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,580. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after acquiring an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after acquiring an additional 699,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

