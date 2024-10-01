Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 252,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,052. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,263 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 510,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

