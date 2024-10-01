Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 252,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,052. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
