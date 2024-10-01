Cardano Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.61 billion and $456.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.27 or 0.04028452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,810 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,414,642 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.