Cardano Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.61 billion and $456.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.27 or 0.04028452 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042646 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008006 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011404 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013657 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007278 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,810 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,414,642 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
