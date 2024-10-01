Ethereum Classic Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.60 or 0.00030106 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.77 billion and $188.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,767.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00524139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00241309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00073933 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,968,598 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.