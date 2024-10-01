Status (SNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.04 Million

Status (SNT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Status has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $89.79 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,822.71 or 1.00089491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02408586 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $1,536,135.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

