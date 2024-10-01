Monero Market Cap Reaches $2.75 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.05 or 0.00241309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.75 billion and $85.34 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,767.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00524139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00073933 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.