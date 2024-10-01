Steem (STEEM) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $83.10 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,767.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00524139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00241309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00073933 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,787,657 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

