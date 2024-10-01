Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46.16 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $172.87 million and $46.16 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00262149 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,286,908,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,286,908,799.3389125 with 634,171,912.5807562 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.17870471 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $31,752,442.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.