Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Verge has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $62.02 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,767.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00524139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00241309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00073933 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

