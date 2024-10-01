Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.37 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $14,996.63 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

