ICON (ICX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $141.95 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,035,946,667 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,104,821 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

