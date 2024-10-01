Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.74 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $151.94 million and $6.74 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,311,855 coins and its circulating supply is 904,101,669 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.