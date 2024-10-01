Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $601.02 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $601.02 million and $49,101.50 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for $2,675.40 or 0.04195976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,647 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,646.72484299. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,661.16444454 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,719.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

