Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Drops By 7.9%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 259,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Chemed Price Performance
Shares of CHE stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.12. Chemed has a one year low of $497.36 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chemed
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 14.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Chemed by 721.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
