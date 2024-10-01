Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Drops By 7.9%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 397,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,556,000 after purchasing an additional 87,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,076,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.15. The stock had a trading volume of 232,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

