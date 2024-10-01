Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 1,961,553 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 373,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 1,450,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,836. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

