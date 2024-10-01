Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Rises By 9.7%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. 5,415,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,106,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

