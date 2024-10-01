Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 16,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,039. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

