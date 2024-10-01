Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costamare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Costamare Stock Performance
CMRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. 344,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $515.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Costamare
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Costamare
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.