Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costamare Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. 344,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $515.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costamare

