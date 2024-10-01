Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 2.6 %

CNS stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 143,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,668. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.54. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,957,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

