Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 302,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $900.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

