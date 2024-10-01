Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.12. 16,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,919. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,927,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.