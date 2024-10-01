Short Interest in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Drops By 8.0%

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $30,870,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $14,612,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 386,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 57.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

