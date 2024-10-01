Songbird Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $106.48 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $106.48 million and approximately $189,589.20 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,019,264,466 tokens. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

