Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $151.02 million and $9.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00261535 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,264,816,064 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.