QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,211.77

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $163,242.60 and $1,211.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,717.72 or 0.99934638 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196412 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,145.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.