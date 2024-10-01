Hermez Network Trading Down 1.6% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00006229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $140.54 million and $38,304.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,717.72 or 0.99934638 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.90374356 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,514.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

