Empower (MPWR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.53

Empower (MPWR) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Empower token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. Empower has a total market cap of $3,215.76 and approximately $0.53 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00028987 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

