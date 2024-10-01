LimeWire (LMWR) Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $47.14 million and $4.42 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,482,485 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,485.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.17276568 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,173,671.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

