Chain (XCN) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Chain (XCN) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Chain has a market capitalization of $37.49 million and $3.82 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

