United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,565. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

